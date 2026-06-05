Barza Collection presents 'HÜDUD' — first solo exhibition of Tural Moyufov

5 June 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Barza Collection, in collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art / MoMA Baku, presents "HÜDUD", the first solo exhibition of Azerbaijani artist Tural Moyufov, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition is curated by Barza Collection founder Samira Sefi and will run from 10 to 23 June 2026 at MoMA Baku, according to the organizers.

“HÜDUD” explores the concept of the boundary not as a fixed line, but as a dynamic condition in which form loses stability and gains new expressive power. In this new body of work, Moyufov investigates the human body as a space of tension, transition, and painterly transformation.

Within the exhibition, the human figure exists in a shifting state between recognizability and dissolution, between body and abstraction, and between internal impulse and visual form. Deformation is not presented as destruction, but rather as a method of testing the limits of form and its ability to sustain presence.

Through this approach, "HÜDUD" reflects on the boundary between figurative representation and abstraction, positioning the body as both subject and material of artistic inquiry.

The works emphasize transformation as a continuous process, where form remains in flux rather than reaching a fixed state.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.