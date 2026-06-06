Lebanese Brigadier General among two killed in drone attack

6 June 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two Lebanese Army soldiers were killed in an Israeli drone strike, AzerNEWS reports, citing Al Arabiya.

The attack targeted a military vehicle traveling on the Khardali–Nabatieh road. Among those killed were Brigadier General Wissam Sabra and another soldier accompanying him.

The incident occurred just hours after a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon was reached on Wednesday with mediation by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite the agreement, exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah were reported shortly afterward.

Earlier, Hezbollah had announced that it did not agree with the terms of the ceasefire reached between Israeli and Lebanese authorities. The group's leader, Naim Qassem, stated on Thursday that the organization had made no commitment to halt resistance as long as what it described as the occupation continues.

Qassem also stressed the importance of the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, signaling ongoing tensions despite efforts to secure a ceasefire.