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Friday, June 5, 2026

Azerbaijan’s social media habits increasingly favor visual content

5 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s social media habits increasingly favor visual content
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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New statistics on social media usage trends in Azerbaijan have revealed significant changes in the popularity of major digital platforms across the country.

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