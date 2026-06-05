'Young Beekeeper' project carried out on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative successfully wraps up in Yevlakh [PHOTOS]

5 June 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "Young Beekeeper" project, implemented at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, has been successfully completed in the Yevlakh District, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the project, 20 young families from Yevlakh District who applied to participate were selected and enrolled in a specialized training program throughout the year. During the training, experienced beekeepers provided participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. Upon completing the program, the participants were supplied with bee colonies, beehives, protective beekeeper clothing, honey extractors, and other essential equipment needed to establish their own beekeeping enterprises. This support created the necessary conditions for the young families to begin independent farming activities.

In the next phase, participants will continue to receive assistance in developing their beekeeping operations, increasing productivity, and promoting and marketing their natural honey products.

It should be noted that the "Young Beekeeper" project has been implemented since 2021 through a partnership among the IDEA Public Union, the Youth Foundation, the State Employment Agency, and ABAD. To date, the project has supported more than 80 young families across various regions of the country in establishing beekeeping businesses. Honey products produced by project participants have been showcased at various honey festivals and fairs.

One of the project’s distinctive features is that, during her visits to different regions, Leyla Aliyeva personally visited participants of the “Young Beekeeper” project in their homes, became acquainted with their beekeeping operations, took an interest in their activities, and offered support.

It is worth noting that the primary objectives of the "Young Beekeeper" project are to expand the distribution range of bees, which play a crucial role in preserving biodiversity, to promote beekeeping as a form of eco-entrepreneurship in the regions, to support environmentally friendly agricultural activities, and to increase the production of high-quality natural honey.

The project also contributes to improving the social welfare of young families, ensuring sustainable employment opportunities in the regions, and supporting the development of family-run agricultural enterprises.