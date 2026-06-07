Pakistan seeks interim Iran-US understanding through new Tehran initiative

7 June 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Pakistan has intensified its efforts to broker a breakthrough between Iran and the United States, dispatching Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran for high-level discussions with senior Iranian officials amid continuing deadlock in negotiations between the two sides.

According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, Naqvi arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday and is scheduled to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials. The visit comes as Islamabad seeks to revive diplomatic momentum following the collapse of a temporary ceasefire that Pakistan helped broker earlier this year.

Pakistani sources told Anadolu Agency that Naqvi is expected to present new proposals aimed at overcoming the current impasse and facilitating a temporary understanding between Tehran and Washington. Discussions are expected to focus on diplomatic mechanisms that could help rebuild trust and restart negotiations that have remained stalled in recent months.

Pakistan has emerged as an increasingly active intermediary between Iran and the United States since tensions escalated on February 28. Islamabad played a central role in facilitating a temporary ceasefire that entered into force on April 8, although the arrangement later unraveled amid disagreements over implementation and subsequent regional developments.

The latest visit signals Pakistan's determination to maintain its role as a diplomatic bridge between the two adversaries and prevent further escalation at a time of heightened uncertainty across the Middle East.

While no immediate breakthrough is expected from the Tehran meetings, Naqvi's visit reflects a renewed Pakistani effort to keep channels of communication open and explore avenues for a possible interim agreement that could pave the way for broader negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The initiative also underscores Islamabad's growing diplomatic profile in regional affairs, as Pakistan seeks to leverage its relationships with both Tehran and Washington to promote stability and reduce tensions in a strategically important region.