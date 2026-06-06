Face recognition code was found in Meta AI

6 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Meta AI application has revealed indications of potential facial recognition development for Meta Platforms Ray-Ban smart glasses, reigniting concerns over data privacy and personal information protection, AzerNEWS reports.

Journalists from Wired analyzed the Meta AI app code for Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses and discovered references to a possible facial recognition system reportedly called “NameTag,” which has not been officially announced by the company.

According to the findings, the application—downloaded more than 50 million times—contains components linked to several AI models. One is designed to detect and recognize faces, another to adjust facial positioning within the frame, and a third to convert this data into a format that can be compared with stored templates on a user’s smartphone.

It is suggested that, if activated, the feature could allow glasses wearers to receive real-time notifications when familiar individuals appear in their field of view. In a later version of the app, this functionality may have been internally rebranded as “Connections.”

A Meta spokesperson, Ryan Daniels, responding to the Wired report, stated that the discovered code elements only reflect early-stage experimentation and do not confirm any publicly released product. He emphasized that the technology has not been deployed to users and that no final decision has been made regarding its implementation.

The company also reiterated that, should such a feature be introduced, it would be designed with privacy safeguards, including transparency measures and the absence of a centralized facial database.

Interestingly, the debate comes at a time when wearable AI devices are rapidly evolving into “always-on” assistants. Industry analysts note that while such technology could make everyday interactions more seamless—such as remembering names in social or professional settings—it also raises complex ethical questions about consent, surveillance, and the normalization of real-time identity tracking in public spaces