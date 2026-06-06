Baku hosts "Classics & Supercars" festival on the Boulevard [PHOTOS]

6 June 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A "Classics & Supercars" festival has opened in Baku, bringing together vintage automobiles and modern high-performance vehicles in one exhibition, AzerNEWS reports.

The two-day event, which began on June 6, is being held in the area of the Baku Seaside National Park, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Nazar Holdings.

Throughout the festival, visitors are being given the opportunity to view a wide range of vehicles, including classic cars, supercars, and sports cars displayed along the Baku Boulevard. The exhibition also features vehicles from the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation’s private collection, as well as cars submitted by registered participants.

The classic vehicles showcased at the festival include automobiles produced up to 1986. These cars are considered rare examples of automotive history, reflecting the development stages of the global automobile industry. Known for their distinctive design and engineering achievements of their time, classic cars continue to attract strong interest from collectors and enthusiasts, who preserve, restore, and exhibit them as valuable cultural and technological artifacts.

Alongside the retro collection, the festival also presents a range of modern sports cars and supercars equipped with advanced technologies and powerful engines. These vehicles highlight the latest achievements in automotive engineering, offering a contrast to the historical models on display.

The exhibition, which began at 11:00 (GMT +4), will continue until 18:00 on June 6 and until 16:00 on June 7.