Iran wants 'at least 50%' of frozen assets when deal is signed

5 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday that Tehran expects to receive "at least" 50% of its frozen assets as soon as a memorandum of understanding on an extended ceasefire with the United States is signed, AzerNEWS reports.

Earlier today, a report claimed that talks on the assets are in their "final stages."

According to Iran International, Tehran insisted that a deal with the US must include a ceasefire in Lebanon, ending months of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Gharibabadi stated that Iran "would have taken action" if Israel's strikes on Lebanon had continued.

United States President Donald Trump criticized on Thursday the lawmakers in the House of Representatives who voted to limit his powers in the conflict with Iran. "Who would do such an unpatriotic thing," he asked in a post on Truth Social. He accused the 211 Democrats who voted in favor of the measure of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome," claiming that they would rather "have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories." He added that the four Republicans who joined the Democrats are "GRANDSTANDERS."

The resolution requires Trump to end his military operation against Iran or ask Congress to approve its continuation. However, Trump called the vote "meaningless," pointing out that it comes "right in the middle of my final negotiations" to end the war.