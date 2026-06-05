National track cycling team prepares for European Championship

5 June 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan national track cycling team is continuing its preparations for the European Championship, scheduled to take place in Germany this July, AzerNEWS reports.

The team is training under the guidance of head coach Vladimir Bushanski and senior coach Elchin Gasimov.

As part of their preparation, the cyclists will participate in the international "GP Presov" tournament, which will be held in the city of Presov, Slovakia.

The team's lineup includes Tural Israfilov and Maksim Trendelyov (both U23), as well as young riders Rahim Nagiyev, Chingiz Isayev, Murad Nadirov, Nihad Khudoyev, and Viktoriya Sidorenko.

The Azerbaijan Cycling Federation plays a central role in the development and promotion of cycling throughout the country. As the national governing body for the sport, the federation oversees all major cycling disciplines, including road cycling, track cycling, mountain biking, BMX, and cyclocross, while working to strengthen Azerbaijan’s presence in international competition.

Through the organization of national championships, training camps, and talent identification programs, the federation seeks to create opportunities for cyclists at every level, from youth development to elite performance. Particular emphasis is placed on nurturing young athletes, providing them with access to professional coaching, modern training methods, and competitive experience both at home and abroad.

The federation maintains close cooperation with international cycling organizations, including the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the European Cycling Union (UEC). These partnerships enable Azerbaijani cyclists to participate in prestigious international events and contribute to the country's growing reputation in the sport.

In recent years, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation has increased its efforts to support national teams competing in European and world championships.

Azerbaijani riders regularly take part in international tournaments and training camps, gaining valuable experience against strong international opposition. Such initiatives are aimed at improving performance standards and preparing athletes for major continental and global competitions.