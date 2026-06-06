Number of Azerbaijani casualties in Sea of Azov ship incident clarified

6 June 2026 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has provided updated information on the casualties among Azerbaijani citizens who were aboard the cargo vessels Natra and Zirkon during the June 5 drone attacks in the Sea of Azov, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the ministry, 25 Azerbaijani citizens were on board the vessels. Four people were killed and four others sustained injuries. Authorities also clarified that one individual initially reported among the dead was neither an Azerbaijani citizen nor of Azerbaijani origin.

The bodies of two deceased Azerbaijani citizens, Rajab Ahadov (born in 1976) and Mahammad Aliyev (born in 1997), have been recovered, and measures are underway to repatriate their remains to the country. Meanwhile, the vessel Zircon, where the other two citizens reported deceased were stationed as part of the crew, is currently being held at the site of the strike due to a potential risk of explosion. Russian rescue teams are implementing security measures to tow the ship to the port. Precise information regarding the fate of these two remaining citizens will only be confirmed once search operations are concluded.

Among the injured, Samid Ibadzade and Rashad Madatkhanov (both born in 1998) have already been discharged from a hospital in Yeysk. Two other injured citizens, Emin Valehov (born in 2002) and Namig Jafarli (born in 1999), are reported to be in stable condition and are expected to leave the hospital after completing treatment.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Russia remain at the scene and are providing consular assistance. Azerbaijani citizens affected by the incident have been accommodated in a hotel in Yeysk and are maintaining contact with their families.

The Ministry extended its condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.