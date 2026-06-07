European leaders meet in London to discuss continued support for Ukraine

7 June 2026 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with key European leaders in London on Sunday as Western allies seek to coordinate ongoing support for Ukraine amid the continuing war with Russia.

The talks are being hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and will bring together French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

According to British media reports, the meeting is expected to focus on continued political, military and economic support for Ukraine as Kyiv seeks to strengthen its position in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

The gathering in London comes at a critical moment for European security, with major European powers increasingly coordinating their approach to Ukraine and broader regional stability. Discussions are expected to cover assistance to Kyiv, defence cooperation and efforts to maintain Western unity on the conflict.

According to reports by The Guardian, the four leaders will review current support mechanisms for Ukraine and explore ways to sustain assistance in the months ahead.

The meeting underscores Europe's continued commitment to backing Ukraine and highlights the growing role of London, Paris and Berlin in shaping the continent's response to the conflict.

Photo credit: Los Angeles Times