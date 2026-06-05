First Children's World Int'l Music Festival concludes with spectacular concert [PHOTOS]

First Children's World International Music Festival has
concluded in Baku with a spectacular concert at the State Academic
Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.
The festival featured a diverse program of events encompassing
various musical genres, including classical music evenings,
pop-jazz concerts, the "Retro Wave" program, performances by
children’s choral ensembles, poetry recitals, theatrical
presentations, and art exhibitions.
The festival brought together young performers from across
Azerbaijan, including representatives from Khankandi, Shaki, and
Zagatala, as well as participants from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and
Russia.
Children with special needs also took part in the event. Winners
of the 2025 Children's Art Festival, organized jointly by the
Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education and the
Heydar Aliyev Center, added further color to the festival with
their performances.
Renowned musicians including Saida Taghi-zade, Javad Taghizade,
Kamilla Sedirkhanova, Afaq Ashumova, and Maryam Yusifova shared the
stage with young talents, providing mentorship and creative
support.
The festival's closing gala featured a joint performance by the
Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, led by People's
Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev, and the Youth Folk Instruments Orchestra
of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, under the
direction of Honored Artist Ilaha Huseynova.
The concert program included celebrated works from Azerbaijan's
musical heritage, such as "Jangi" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, "Tarantella"
by Suleyman Alasgarov, "Song of the Blind Arab" and "Shahrazad's
Festival" from the ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" by Fikrat
Amirov, Suite No. 1 by Arif Malikov, and the "Chahargah Rhapsody"
by Hasan Rzayev.
The audience also enjoyed performances of traditional
Azerbaijani mugham pieces, including "Heyrati" and "Karabakh
Shikastasi," alongside instrumental performances on the saz, tar,
kamancha, balaban, violin, and naghara.
A special highlight of the closing concert was the performance
of the newly established Naghara Ensemble of the Azerbaijan State
Children's Philharmonic. The ensemble is led by artistic director
Mahmud Salah and conductor Nisa Salah-Abbasova.
The Children's World International Music Festival represents an
important contribution to Azerbaijan's cultural life by fostering
the creative development of children and teenagers, promoting
national and spiritual values, and providing young artists with
opportunities to perform on major stages.
The festival also created a platform for participants to
showcase their talents, build new friendships, and establish
creative collaborations.
At the conclusion of the event, the Director of the Azerbaijan
State Children's Philharmonic and renowned pianist, Saida
Tagi-zadeh, presented certificates and letters of appreciation to
participants, teachers, and all those who contributed to the
success of the festival.