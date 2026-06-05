First Children's World Int'l Music Festival concludes with spectacular concert [PHOTOS]

First Children's World International Music Festival has concluded in Baku with a spectacular concert at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival featured a diverse program of events encompassing various musical genres, including classical music evenings, pop-jazz concerts, the "Retro Wave" program, performances by children’s choral ensembles, poetry recitals, theatrical presentations, and art exhibitions.

The festival brought together young performers from across Azerbaijan, including representatives from Khankandi, Shaki, and Zagatala, as well as participants from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Children with special needs also took part in the event. Winners of the 2025 Children's Art Festival, organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education and the Heydar Aliyev Center, added further color to the festival with their performances.

Renowned musicians including Saida Taghi-zade, Javad Taghizade, Kamilla Sedirkhanova, Afaq Ashumova, and Maryam Yusifova shared the stage with young talents, providing mentorship and creative support.

The festival's closing gala featured a joint performance by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, led by People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev, and the Youth Folk Instruments Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, under the direction of Honored Artist Ilaha Huseynova.

The concert program included celebrated works from Azerbaijan's musical heritage, such as "Jangi" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, "Tarantella" by Suleyman Alasgarov, "Song of the Blind Arab" and "Shahrazad's Festival" from the ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" by Fikrat Amirov, Suite No. 1 by Arif Malikov, and the "Chahargah Rhapsody" by Hasan Rzayev.

The audience also enjoyed performances of traditional Azerbaijani mugham pieces, including "Heyrati" and "Karabakh Shikastasi," alongside instrumental performances on the saz, tar, kamancha, balaban, violin, and naghara.

A special highlight of the closing concert was the performance of the newly established Naghara Ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic. The ensemble is led by artistic director Mahmud Salah and conductor Nisa Salah-Abbasova.

The Children's World International Music Festival represents an important contribution to Azerbaijan's cultural life by fostering the creative development of children and teenagers, promoting national and spiritual values, and providing young artists with opportunities to perform on major stages.

The festival also created a platform for participants to showcase their talents, build new friendships, and establish creative collaborations.

At the conclusion of the event, the Director of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic and renowned pianist, Saida Tagi-zadeh, presented certificates and letters of appreciation to participants, teachers, and all those who contributed to the success of the festival.