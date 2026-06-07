Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan unite to honor classic poets Shirvani and Azadi in Arkadag [PHOTOS]

7 June 2026 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

As part of the ongoing Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Turkmenistan, a joint scientific conference was held in the city of Arkadag to celebrate the enduring legacies of two iconic literary figures: Azerbaijani poet and educator Seyid Azim Shirvani (1835–1888) and renowned Turkmen poet Dovletmammet Azadi (1695–1760), AzerNEWS reports.

According to information released by the Ministry of Culture, the event took place at the Dovletmammet Azadi City Library. Ahead of the presentations, attendees were given a guided tour to familiarize themselves with the library’s collection and facilities.

The conference was moderated by Ilgar Fahmi, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, an Honored Culture Worker, and a prominent writer-playwright.

A distinguished panel of speakers addressed the audience, highlighting the life paths and creative achievements of both writers. Keynote speakers included Murad Huseynov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture; Dr. Hikmat Mammadov, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, member of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan interparliamentary friendship group, and Professor of Political Sciences; Professor Karim Tahirov, Director of the National Library of Azerbaijan, Honored Culture Worker, and Chairman of the Union of National Libraries of the Turkic World; alongside several prominent Turkmen literary scholars.

Speakers emphasized Dovletmammet Azadi’s monumental role in developing 18th-century classical Turkmen literature and enriching it with new themes and philosophies. Over a creative career spanning nearly 40 years, Azadi earned widespread acclaim as a champion of humanitarian values. His legacy was further elevated by his son, Magtymguly Pyragy, who achieved immense fame not only in Turkmenistan but across the entire Turkic world.

Turning the focus to Azerbaijani heritage, the panel praised Seyid Azim Shirvani as a master of the classical ghazal (a traditional form of amatory poem) and a vital force behind the development of enlightenment thought in 19th-century Azerbaijan. Beyond his own poetry, Shirvani made a lasting historical contribution by compiling and publishing Tazkira, a foundational biographical anthology detailing the lives and works of Azerbaijani poets.

Following the academic deliberations, the conference shifted to a cultural showcase. Azerbaijani and Turkmen orators took turns reciting selected poems from both masters. The event concluded with a moving musical performance, where a traditional Azerbaijani Mugham trio performed classic mugham and tasnif pieces adapted directly from the ghazals of Shirvani and Azadi.