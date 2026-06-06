Scientists develop 'living' bandage for faster wound healing

6 June 2026 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Researchers in the United States have developed an innovative "living" adhesive bandage that could significantly transform the treatment of injuries by accelerating the body’s natural healing process, AzerNEWS reports.

Unlike conventional wound dressings, the new material is infused with living cells that continuously release bioactive compounds designed to stimulate tissue regeneration. These substances help reduce inflammation, promote cell growth, and support faster reconstruction of damaged skin.

According to new research reported by SWNS, the core innovation lies in embedding engineered living cells within a biocompatible hydrogel matrix. This structure allows the cells to survive inside the patch while steadily producing therapeutic molecules over time.

The new approach addresses this problem by embedding engineered cells directly into a patch placed over the wound. These cells continuously produce therapeutic molecules locally, ensuring a steady and sustained healing signal.

To ensure the system works safely inside the body, the cells are enclosed in a specially designed protective material. This barrier allows nutrients and therapeutic proteins to pass through while preventing the immune system from attacking the engineered cells, Fox news writes.

The patch also uses a hydrogel-based structure that helps it integrate smoothly with the wound environment, maintaining stability while supporting tissue recovery.

Image: Jared Jones / Rice University