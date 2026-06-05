Donald Trump suggests possible meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader

5 June 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of meeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if a diplomatic agreement between Washington and Tehran is reached, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Trump stated that while he does not actively seek such a meeting, he would consider it an "honor" under the right circumstances.

"I don’t want to meet, but if I do meet, it would be an honor for me. I would like to see if we can make a deal. If a deal happens, maybe I will meet him," he said.

The U.S. president also noted that he does not consider himself among Khamenei’s "favored individuals," but described the Iranian leader as “professional” and acknowledged that he is viewed positively in certain circles.

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the position of Iran’s Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in strikes attributed to the United States and Israel.

Mixed messages have emerged recently out of negotiations to end the war, which has upset global markets and caused oil and gasoline prices to spike.