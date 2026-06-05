Istanbul puts energy efficiency at center of net-zero transition

5 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has spoken at a press briefing ahead of the "Zero Waste Festival," which will be held in Istanbul from June 4–7 under the theme "Energy Efficiency, Transformation in the Future." The Anadolu Agency (Anadolu Ajansı) serves as the Global Communication Partner of the initiative.

Bayraktar said the gathering reflects a shared effort to build a strong vision for the future and to be part of a global transformation movement.

"The Zero Waste Movement, launched in 2017 under the auspices of Her Excellency Emine Erdoğan, has today evolved into a major environmental and sustainability brand embraced not only by Türkiye but by the entire world. Thanks to this vision, March 30 has been declared ‘International Zero Waste Day’ by the United Nations, making Türkiye one of the leading countries in environmental diplomacy. Within the scope of Zero Waste Week from June 1–7, Istanbul will become the center of this global movement," he said.

The initiative was launched under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan.

Bayraktar noted that the aim of the week-long events is to raise awareness and expand the culture of zero waste.

He announced that the first-ever Zero Waste Festival will be held at Atatürk Airport from June 4–7. "This festival will be a comprehensive organization that raises public awareness on the environment, energy efficiency, and sustainable living," he said.

He added that the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, together with the Zero Waste Foundation under the auspices of Emine Erdoğan, will organize the festival under the slogan "Energy Efficiency, Transformation in the Future."

"We aim to bring energy efficiency and the zero waste approach into public life across all sectors—homes, workplaces, industry, transportation, agriculture, in other words, across all areas of life and the economy," Bayraktar said.

He emphasized that the 60,000-square-meter festival area will host hundreds of events, workshops, competitions, stage performances, and interactive experiences. "It will be a sustainability gathering that makes learning enjoyable," he added.

Addressing the global energy and climate crisis, Bayraktar said:

"In such a period, using energy efficiently, protecting resources, and reintegrating waste into the economy is no longer a choice or a trend, but a necessity. Energy efficiency and zero waste are two fundamental pillars of a single approach. At the center of both lies the prevention of waste, the efficient use of resources, and ultimately sustainable development. We are conducting a nationwide energy efficiency mobilization across all sectors—buildings, industry, transport, and agriculture. Because unused energy is the cleanest, most economical, and safest form of energy. We are now working to transform this national mobilization into a global action. The Zero Waste Festival will make an important contribution to this goal."

He noted that visitors will find experiences tailored to all interests: "From renewable energy technologies to artificial intelligence-supported applications, from recycling workshops to sustainable transportation solutions, a very wide range of content has been prepared. Visitors will experience and learn the strong connection between energy efficiency and zero waste. They will also have the opportunity to observe innovative practices such as the recovery of critical minerals from electronic waste, biogas production, and sustainable agricultural applications."

Bayraktar highlighted a historic first for the festival:

"All electricity used throughout the festival will be supplied entirely from renewable sources, and this will be verified through YEK-G certificates. In this way, we will become the world’s first YEK-G-certified renewable energy festival. This organization aims not only to shape today but also the future. Because energy efficiency, resource savings, and recycling are fundamental components of Türkiye’s energy independence goal."

He also reminded that the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) will be hosted and chaired by Türkiye this year.

"We firmly believe that the Zero Waste Movement will gain even stronger global recognition during the COP31 process. I especially invite young people, children, and women to our festival, because a sustainable future can only be achieved through their conscious participation," he said.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Bayraktar said Türkiye’s electricity demand has tripled over the past 20–25 years and is expected to increase further due to data centers, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles. He stressed the need for significant investment to meet this demand.

While meeting rising demand, Türkiye is also taking steps to reduce energy imports, he said, emphasizing efforts to expand domestic and renewable energy sources.

"There is a 2053 net-zero economy target set by our President. This is an even more challenging goal than everything I have described. The energy world of 2053 is not far away. Net zero means changing everything we know and do today, requiring transformation across all sectors of the economy," he said.

Bayraktar noted that Türkiye’s priority is to improve energy efficiency in industry, agriculture, transport, and buildings. He recalled that under the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan covering 2017–2023, a 14% primary energy saving target was achieved with an investment of $8.5 billion.

"We launched our second National Energy Efficiency Action Plan at the beginning of 2024," he added.

He also said Türkiye aims to mobilize over $20 billion in public and private sector investment in energy efficiency. In 2024–2025, energy efficiency targets exceeded 130% realization, with approximately $7.6 billion in investments made by public and private sectors.

Bayraktar stressed that energy efficiency is a process that begins in households and can be contributed to by citizens of all ages. He said awareness and education are critical and should eventually become part of national culture.

He added that this culture is already beginning to take root in families and among children, whom the government sees as "voluntary ambassadors" encouraging their households to adopt energy-saving habits.

Recalling the 2030 target of 30% energy savings in public buildings, Bayraktar said efforts include constructing new buildings in line with energy efficiency standards, transforming the existing building stock, converting municipal waste into energy under circular economy principles, and providing training for public employees.

He concluded that these efforts are being carried out under a nationwide mobilization approach.