Baku once again supports Georgia’s refugee resolution at UN General Assembly

5 June 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has once again voted in favor of Georgia’s resolution on the status of refugees and internally displaced persons during a session of the United Nations General Assembly, reaffirming its consistent support for the document, AzerNEWS reports, citing UN press service.

By a recorded vote of 107 in favour to 8 against (Belarus, Burundi, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Nicaragua, Russian Federation and Sudan), with 55 abstentions, the Assembly adopted resolution A/80/L.73 on the "Status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia".

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili expressed his gratitude to the countries that supported the resolution on the X account.

The resolution, which addresses the right of refugees and internally displaced persons has been submitted to the UN General Assembly annually since 2008. Azerbaijan has been continuously voting in favor of the document since that year.

Image: Eduardo Munoz / Reuters