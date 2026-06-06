Azerbaijan and EU celebrate 30-year partnership in Ganja
The official opening ceremony of the "European Village – 2026" event dedicated to the theme "30 Years of Partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan" has been held in Ganja, AzerNEWS reports.
Prior to the ceremony, guests met with the leadership of the Ganja City Executive Authority. During the meeting, discussions focused on the 30-year cooperation and partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan.
Following the meeting, a tree-planting campaign was held in Heydar Aliyev Park with the participation of the city administration and diplomats from EU member states.
After the campaign, the official opening ceremony of the "European Village – 2026" event took place in the city’s main square. Guests familiarized themselves with the exhibition stands set up for the occasion.
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