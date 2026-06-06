IRGC claims missile strikes on U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain

6 June 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

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The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly targeted two U.S. military bases in Kuwait as well as military installations in Bahrain with ballistic missiles, AzerNEWS reports, citing IRGC.

The report claims the strikes were carried out in retaliation for alleged U.S. attacks on radar facilities located on Qeshm and Sirik islands in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province.

It further states that late last night, four oil tankers attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz under U.S. military coordination despite repeated warnings from the IRGC. After the warnings were issued, one tanker was reportedly struck and detained, while the others were forced to turn back.

The statement also warns that in the event of further attacks on Iran, responses will not be limited, and responsibility for any potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas exports would fall on the opposing side.

The report adds that the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran between February 28 and April 7 led to significant restrictions on the free movement of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.