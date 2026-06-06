Azerbaijani culture showcases at International Exhibition in Beijing [PHOTOS]

6 June 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage was presented at the "Culture of the World’s Peoples" exhibition hosted by Beijing Foreign Studies University in Beijing, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani pavilion, prepared by students studying the Azerbaijani language, featured a variety of exhibits highlighting the country’s rich traditions, art, and cultural heritage. Visitors were introduced to national costumes, Azerbaijani language learning resources, and books donated to the university’s Azerbaijani Language Department by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

As part of the event, organizers held an interactive quiz focused on Azerbaijani language and culture, with prizes awarded to successful participants. Guests also had the opportunity to sample traditional Azerbaijani dishes.

Speaking about the event, Aqshin Aliyev, head of the Azerbaijani Language Department at BFSU, noted that the university regularly organizes international cultural exhibitions and festivals.