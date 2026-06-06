President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Sweden
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, AzerNEWS reports.
"Your Majesty,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Sweden. I wish you robust health and happiness, and your people lasting prosperity," the letter reads.
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