President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Sweden

6 June 2026 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Sweden. I wish you robust health and happiness, and your people lasting prosperity," the letter reads.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, AzerNEWS reports.

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