Saakashvili warns Russia will march through Georgia to attack Armenia if Pashinyan wins

5 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Imprisoned former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili has claimed that Russia could attempt to increase military and political pressure on Armenia following the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections if Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan remains in power, AzerNEWS reports.

In a Facebook post published on Monday, Saakashvili argued that Moscow’s growing dissatisfaction with Armenia’s European aspirations could lead to broader regional consequences involving Georgia.

“Despite Zakharova’s praise of Georgian Dream, Putin’s threats toward Armenia are very dangerous for Georgia,” Saakashvili wrote, referring to recent comments by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova regarding the foreign policy of Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party.

Saakashvili stated that if Pashinyan wins Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections, an outcome he said he personally supports — Russia could allegedly shift to what he described as a “plan B.”

The former Georgian president compared the situation to events in Georgia during his presidency, referencing the political crisis of 2007, the snap presidential elections in early 2008 and the subsequent August 2008 war between Georgia and Russia.

According to Saakashvili, Moscow could potentially seek to deploy troops into Armenia through Georgian territory, arguing that such a move would inevitably affect Georgia as well.

He also accused Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the Georgian Dream party, of pursuing policies that he claimed weakened Georgia’s military capabilities and increased Russian influence in the country.

Saakashvili further argued that strengthening Ukraine remained critical for regional security and for limiting Russia’s geopolitical influence in the South Caucasus.

At the same time, Moscow has not publicly issued direct threats regarding military deployment to Armenia. However, Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over Armenia’s growing engagement with the European Union amid worsening relations between Moscow and Yerevan in recent years.