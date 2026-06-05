Azerbaijan showcases its cultural heritage in Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]

5 June 2026 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A large Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli has arrived in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, ahead of the highly anticipated Azerbaijan Culture Days, AzerNEWS reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s cultural and artistic community, including renowned performers, creative ensembles, and cultural figures, received a warm welcome at Ashgabat International Airport, reflecting the spirit of friendship and hospitality that characterizes relations between the two nations.

Final preparations are currently underway for a diverse program of concerts, exhibitions, and cultural events that will showcase the richness of Azerbaijan's artistic heritage.

Audiences in Turkmenistan will have the opportunity to experience the country's vibrant musical traditions, captivating national dances, and distinctive crafts, including the centuries-old art of carpet weaving and the iconic kelaghayi silk headscarf.

The upcoming celebrations are expected to highlight the deep historical and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan while providing a platform for greater artistic exchange and mutual understanding. Through music, visual arts, and traditional craftsmanship, Azerbaijan will present a multifaceted portrait of its cultural identity to Turkmen audiences.

The Azerbaijan Culture Days are anticipated to leave a lasting impression with a dynamic and memorable program, further strengthening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and reinforcing their shared commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage.