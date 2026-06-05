Russian official expresses condolences over death of Azerbaijani sailors

5 June 2026 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the Azerbaijani sailors who lost their lives, stating that every loss of life is a tragedy, AzerNEWS reports.

His remarks were made during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he commented on the incident that occurred in the Azov Sea.

"We know very well who is carrying out drone attacks by air and sea on civilian vessels in the waters of the Black Sea and even the Mediterranean," he noted.

It should be recalled that Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that five Azerbaijani citizens were killed as a result of a drone attack on cargo ships in the Azov Sea.