Zelensky proposes Putin meeting without US mediation

5 June 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday proposed a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that the war should be ended through "direct engagement" between the two leaders rather than through outside mediation, AzerNEWS reports.

In an open letter addressed to Putin, Zelensky rejected suggestions that he should travel to Moscow, saying there was no reason for a Ukrainian leader to visit the Russian capital just as there was no reason for a Russian leader to travel to Kyiv. He said countries such as Switzerland, Turkey and several Arab states could host talks aimed at ending the war. "We see that the United States is fully focused on the issue of Iran, and it would be wrong to simply wait until the war in Europe returns to the center of its attention," he stressed.

Zelensky called for a specific date to be set for a meeting. He also appeared to dismiss efforts by others in Alaska to decide "issues concerning Ukraine and Europe," saying such matters cannot be resolved elsewhere without the direct involvement of the parties concerned. "You can stop your war," he concluded.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should meet to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.

Responding to a question about Zelensky's proposal for direct talks with Putin, Trump said he was pleased that both sides were discussing his role in efforts to end the conflict but stressed that a meeting between the two leaders would be beneficial.

"I think it would be great if they'd meet, they should get it done," Trump said. He added that any eventual agreement would require compromises from both Moscow and Kyiv.