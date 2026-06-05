Putin accuses West of unfair competition
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries on Friday of unfair competition, claiming that they "always have an excuse" to impose measures to curb other countries' ability to compete, AzerNEWS reports.
He cited the conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, Africa and the handling of LGBT issues as examples of such excuses, stating that "you can find fault with anything, but the basic rationale is unfair competition."
"We will strengthen our own critical infrastructure and cooperate only with partners who respect mutual obligations," Putin told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
He stressed Russia's need to strengthen its sovereignty, warning that the "race for sovereignty is gaining momentum."
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