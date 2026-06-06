Afghan citizens detained at Azerbaijan-Iran border [PHOTO]
Foreign nationals attempting to illegally cross the state border have been detained, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Press Center of the State Border Service.
According to the information, the incident occurred on June 1 in the area of responsibility of the Horadiz Border Detachment.
As a result of operational and military measures carried out by border guards, two citizens of Afghanistan who attempted to illegally cross the state border from the territory of Iran into Azerbaijan were detained.
The individuals were identified as Amini Del Aqa, born in 1999, and Rahimi Nazirgul, born in 2003.
An investigation and additional operational measures related to the case are currently underway.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!