Afghan citizens detained at Azerbaijan-Iran border [PHOTO]

6 June 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Foreign nationals attempting to illegally cross the state border have been detained, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Press Center of the State Border Service.

According to the information, the incident occurred on June 1 in the area of responsibility of the Horadiz Border Detachment.

As a result of operational and military measures carried out by border guards, two citizens of Afghanistan who attempted to illegally cross the state border from the territory of Iran into Azerbaijan were detained.

The individuals were identified as Amini Del Aqa, born in 1999, and Rahimi Nazirgul, born in 2003.

An investigation and additional operational measures related to the case are currently underway.