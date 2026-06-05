Azerbaijan wins second European Mini-Football Championship title

5 June 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan national mini-football team has claimed victory in the final of the European Championship held in Slovakia, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the leadership of coach Elshad Guliyev, the team faced Ukraine in the title-deciding match. The game, held at the Tipos Arena, ended with Azerbaijan defeating their opponents 2-0 to secure the championship.

This marks the second time the Azerbaijan national mini-football team has won the European title, having previously become continental champions in 2022.

The 2026 European Minifootball Championship (EMF EURO 2026) took place at the TIPOS Aréna in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The tournament featured 24 national teams competing for the continental title, with the knockout and quarter-final stages actively underway.

The Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation (AMFF) actively organizes national leagues, youth tournaments, and development programs to grow the sport across the country. By investing in training facilities, coaching education, and grassroots outreach, the federation aims to nurture future talent and increase public participation in mini-football.

Internationally, the AMFF maintains strong ties with organizations such as the World Minifootball Federation (WMF) and the European Minifootball Federation (EMF).

The Azerbaijani teams have consistently competed in WMF World Cups and European Championships, achieving notable success that has raised the profile of the sport at home.

The federation also collaborates with local clubs and schools to integrate mini-football programs, ensuring a clear pathway from youth participation to professional competition.

This comprehensive approach has helped Azerbaijan produce competitive national teams, evidenced by its back-to-back European Championship victories in 2022 and 2026.