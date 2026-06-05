Azerishig awards $15.6 million substation project in Goygol
Azerishig has completed a procurement process for the construction of a new power substation and related transmission infrastructure in the Goygol Region.
According to AzerNEWS, the project includes the construction of a new 110/35/10 kV substation with a capacity of 2×40 MVA, as well as a control center, installation of equipment, construction of an 11.5-kilometer two-circuit 110 kV overhead transmission line and major repairs to existing power lines.
The new transmission line will connect to the substation through a branch from the “Dashkasan 1-2” 110 kV overhead line.
The tender was awarded to Smart Energy Services LLC.
The total value of the contract amounts to 26.48 million manats ($15.6 million).
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