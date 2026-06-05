Azerbaijan balances hydrocarbon legacy with methane reduction and green energy growth

5 June 2026 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Every year on June 5, the global community observes World Environment Day - the United Nations’ flagship platform for raising awareness and driving action on the world's most pressing ecological challenges. Amid accelerating global climate shifts, this day carries profound weight for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s identity has long been tied to hydrocarbons. Known historically as the "Land of Fire," the country’s natural gas seepages and iconic sites such as Yanar Dag reflect both its geological richness and its deep dependence on oil and gas. A more complex and increasingly urgent environmental challenge is the issue of methane emissions.

As stated in the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report, methane, the primary component of natural gas, is responsible for roughly one-third of current global warming. Although it remains in the atmosphere for a shorter time than carbon dioxide, it is significantly more potent in trapping heat. This makes methane reduction one of the fastest and most effective ways to slow near-term climate change.

Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector is among the oldest in the world, with much of its onshore infrastructure dating back to the Soviet period. This legacy created a structural emissions problem. Some facilities were originally designed with venting practices, while others now operate with outdated pipelines, seals, and compressors that are prone to leakage.

Despite the challenges, Azerbaijan took measurable steps toward methane reduction. In 2024, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) announced an ambitious program aimed at significantly reducing methane emissions within the next decade. The initiative relies on a combination of satellite monitoring, drone-based detection, gas-imaging cameras, and artificial intelligence systems that analyze operational data to identify potential leaks.

SOCAR’s approach reflects a broader shift in the global energy industry toward data-driven emissions management. The company plans to expand drone monitoring across 80 facilities, both onshore and offshore, and to complement this with ground-level detection systems for more granular inspection.

A significant driver of change is external regulation. In 2024, the European Union adopted methane-related import requirements that will take effect in 2027, requiring oil and gas suppliers to comply with measurement, reporting, and verification standards aligned with the OGMP 2.0 framework.

For Azerbaijan, early alignment with these standards may provide a competitive advantage in maintaining access to European markets while avoiding future regulatory disruptions.

However, participation in structured global frameworks such as OGMP 2.0 remains limited across the region. This creates a gap between technological capability and institutional adoption.

Hosting COP29 placed Baku at the center of global climate diplomacy, accelerating the country's domestic environmental commitments.

Earlier President Ilham Aliyev has stated that the goal of a clean environment and a "green growth" country has been identified as one of the five key national priorities for Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development through 2030.

"In line with this priority, targeted efforts are being undertaken to enhance green spaces and forest areas, ensure the efficient use of water resources and sustainable energy sources, and establish modern infrastructure for waste management," the President noted in his address to the participants of the event dedicated to World Environment Day (WED) held in Baku in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

If successful, SOCAR’s approach could position Azerbaijan as anunexpected case study in how legacy oil-producing states adapt to modern climate constraints.

Azerbaijan's momentum could serve as a powerful catalyst for the broader, petroleum-rich region.

The Baku model demonstrates that even when saddled with complex industrial legacies, a combination of political will, targeted investment, and modern technology can transform environmental risks into economic assets. This World Environment Day, Azerbaijan is proving that the "Land of Fire" is fully capable of capturing its stray flames to fuel a cleaner, greener global future.

Image: Florian Fussstetter / UNEP