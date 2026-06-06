Azerbaijan hosts delegations from Turkish Bar Associations [PHOTOS]

6 June 2026 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Chairman of the Presidium of the Bar Association of Azerbaijan, Anar Baghirov, held a meeting with delegations led by Necat Yağcı, Head of the Kars Bar Association, and Barış Günaydın, Head of the Eskişehir Bar Association, who are currently visiting Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of their visit, the guests paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his grave in the Alley of Honor. They also visited the Alley of Martyrs, the Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery, and Victory Park in Baku.

During the meeting, Anar Baghirov emphasized that Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations have continued to deepen, noting that shared historical roots and common values have strengthened cooperation between legal institutions. He highlighted that the strategic partnership between the two countries has positively influenced relations between their respective bar associations.

Anar Baghirov recalled the Summit of Bar Associations of the Turkic World held two years ago in Ankara, jointly organized by the Union of Turkish Bar Associations and the Bar Association of Azerbaijan. He noted that the meeting was important for strengthening ties, expanding cooperation, and forming a common legal platform among Turkic states’ legal institutions. He also expressed confidence in the creation of a future Union of Bar Associations of Turkic States, which would elevate cooperation in the legal field to a new level.

Barış Günaydın, Head of the Eskişehir Bar Association, praised cooperation with Azerbaijan in the legal sphere, recalling his recent visit to the country with appreciation. He noted that reciprocal visits, including the engagement of lawyers from the Sumgait Regional Bar Office in Eskişehir, have contributed significantly to strengthening mutual relations. He also described the twinning agreement between the two institutions as an important milestone for expanding professional exchange and collaboration.

Necat Yağcı, Head of the Kars Bar Association, emphasized the importance of further developing friendly and cooperative ties between Azerbaijani and Turkish legal institutions. He highlighted that expanding relations benefits professional development and mutual experience exchange, and expressed hope that future joint activities and trainings will strengthen ties and yield positive results for both organizations.

During their visit, the delegation also met with representatives of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, as well as the "Adalat" Bar Office and the Sumgait Regional Bar Office. They later paid respects to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk at his monument in Baku.