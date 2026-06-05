Donald Trump delays Cuba regime change until “Iran thing” wrapped up
US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Cuba needed regime change before the United States could fully help the island, arguing that the country was "starving" and close to collapse after losing support from Venezuela, AzerNEWS reports.
Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said Cuba was a "beautiful land" with potential for resorts and investment, but claimed its government had badly mismanaged the country. He said Venezuela had supported Cuba for years with money and oil, adding that without that support, Havana had been left with "no oil" and "no money."
Trump said he wanted Cuban Americans to be able to return, visit relatives, and invest in Cuba if they wished. "We have to get rid of the regime," he said, while adding that he wanted to handle Iran first before turning more attention to Cuba.
Consequently, the United States Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Thursday that it added Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to its sanctions list.
The OFAC also added Diaz-Canel's wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, and his stepson, Manuel Anido Cuesta, to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List. Additionally, the US sanctioned former President Raul Castro's son, Alejandro Castro Espin, and grandson, Raul ALejandro Castro Calis. The Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces was also included in the sanctions list.
Shortly before the announcement, US President Donald Trump insisted that Cuba would need regime change before Washington extends its full assistance to the Caribbean country.
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