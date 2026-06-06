Türkiye conducts major anti-ISIS operation in 39 provinces
As a result of a large-scale joint operation conducted by law enforcement agencies and Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT), 361 individuals suspected of links to the ISIS terrorist organization have been detained, AzerNEWS reports via Türkiye’s Ministry of Interior.
The report says that the coordinated operations were carried out over the past 20 days across 39 provinces of Türkiye.
The detained individuals are accused of being active within the terrorist organization and providing financial support to it.
During the operations, authorities seized unlicensed firearms and ammunition, organizational documents, digital materials, and financial assets.
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