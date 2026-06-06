Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry confirms consular support after Azov Sea incident

6 June 2026 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The condition of Azerbaijani citizens injured as a result of vessels being struck in the Sea of Azov has been clarified, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, staff from the consular section of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation are currently in the city of Yeysk.

It was reported that the condition of the injured is stable, and some of them are expected to be discharged from hospital in the near future.

As part of the search and rescue measures carried out by the relevant bodies of Russia, the identification of the deceased and other necessary measures are being continued.

At the same time, necessary steps are being taken to issue documents for the rescued Azerbaijani citizens, provide them with return certificates, and organize their return to Azerbaijan.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is keeping the situation under special control and is working in close coordination with relevant bodies.

The public will be provided with additional information about the identities of the deceased and the return of their bodies to our country,” the statement said.