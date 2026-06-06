ChatGPT holds nearly 80% share of Azerbaijan’s AI chatbot market

6 June 2026 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In Azerbaijan’s AI chatbot market, ChatGPT accounted for a 79.52% share in May 2026, AzerNEWS, citing Global Stats data.

The figure represents an increase of 6.74 percentage points compared to the previous month.

At the same time, the usage of Google Gemini in the country declined by 6.7 percentage points, standing at 13.45%.

According to the data, Claude held a 2.83% market share in May, while Microsoft Copilot accounted for 2.12%, and Perplexity for 2.06%.

As a result, ChatGPT has maintained its leading position in Azerbaijan’s AI chatbot market, significantly outperforming its closest competitors.

It is also noted that in June of this year, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport signed a memorandum of understanding with OpenAI. The agreement envisions the creation of AI-based adaptive learning tools for more than 500,000 students.

The platform will be integrated into the existing national curriculum and function as an additional AI-powered educational tool. The solution will enable individualized diagnostics of students’ knowledge and skills, provide personalized assignments during lessons, and offer tailored AI-based learning support according to each student’s needs. It will also provide real-time performance analytics for teachers, school administrators, and the ministry.

The initiative will initially be implemented as a pilot project and later expanded in stages based on results. Its deployment will follow principles of teacher supervision, alignment with the national curriculum, continuous assessment, and data protection.

During the signing ceremony, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev stated that the initiative aims to ensure effective and responsible use of emerging AI tools by teachers and students. He added that cooperation with OpenAI supports the integration of artificial intelligence into education and aligns with the priorities of Azerbaijan’s "Digital Development Strategy for 2026–2028," approved by President Ilham Aliyev.