Trump unveils “clean beautiful coal,” declares windmills personally offended him

5 June 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his administration intends to reduce energy prices by increasing coal use, AzerNEWS reports.

"Today, we are taking historic action to bring down the prices of energy and the cost of living for all Americans with the power of Clean Beautiful Coal," Trump announced at a White House event, claiming that "successful countries" are using coal to produce energy. He noted that the government will invest $700 million in coal plants and "protect 14 coal plants and 42 coal mines," and build two new coal plants and "one massive export terminal."

The president claimed that there is no "real" alternative to coal in terms of power.

Furthermore, Trump insisted that wind energy is "not working very well," besides being "the most expensive" one.