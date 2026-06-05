Culture Ministry launches scholarship program for creative industries students studying abroad

5 June 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has announced the opening of applications for the financing of undergraduate and graduate studies abroad under its Special Scholarship Program for Cultural and Creative Industries, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative is being implemented as part of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026," which identifies the dynamic development of cultural and creative industries (CCI) and the strengthening of their export potential as key priorities.

The scholarship program also supports the objectives outlined in the "Azerbaijan Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, which emphasizes the training of highly qualified professionals in cultural fields through international education programs. The initiative aims to build a pool of creative, innovative, and skilled specialists capable of meeting the evolving demands of the cultural and creative sectors.

Azerbaijani citizens aged 15 and above who wish to develop their creative potential and pursue careers in various cultural and creative industries are eligible to apply. The program is open to applicants who have already been admitted to foreign higher education institutions or are currently studying abroad at their own expense.

Funding is available for undergraduate and master's degree programs in a wide range of disciplines, including audiovisual arts (music, film, animation, videography, photography, and game development), fashion, design, curatorial studies, architecture, event management, cultural and creative industries management, publishing, theatre and performance arts, creative technologies, and visual, applied, and performing arts.

The selection process consists of two stages: an assessment of application documents followed by an interview.

Applications must be submitted electronically through the MyStart information platform. The website provides detailed information about participation requirements, the list of required documents, and the preferred foreign universities and academic programs eligible under the scholarship scheme.

The application period will remain open until June 16.