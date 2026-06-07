Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to finals at Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup

7 June 2026 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Athletes continued their qualifying performances on the second day of the Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup, with several Azerbaijani representatives securing places in the finals, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the day’s program in acrobatic gymnastics featured tempo routines for men’s groups, women’s pairs and men’s pairs, while women’s groups and mixed pairs competed in balance exercises.

In aerobic gymnastics, qualification rounds were held in the individual, trio and group categories, determining the finalists for the concluding day of competition.

Azerbaijan’s women’s acrobatic gymnastics group — consisting of Anahita Bashiri, Nazrin Zeyniyeva and Zahra Rashidova — advanced to the final after earning 57.370 points.

The men’s pair of Seymur Jafarov and Rasul Seyidli also qualified for the final stage with a score of 54.300 points.

In aerobic gymnastics, the mixed pair of Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov secured a place in the final with 18.550 points.

Meanwhile, Leyla Bejanova, Arzu Agayeva and Khadija Guliyeva advanced to the final in the trio program after scoring 17.088 points.

The competition will conclude on the final day with medal performances across all categories.