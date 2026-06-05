Aydin Mehdiyev's solo photography exhibition opens in Rome [PHOTOS]

5 June 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

From 29 May to 5 June 2026, Medina Art Gallery in Rome, Italy, hosted the solo photography exhibition "Stone Guardians of Azerbaijan" by renowned Azerbaijani photographer Aydin Mehdiyev, organized by Palazzo Mandrilli Gallery, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijan's natural landscapes conceal a world of astonishing shapes. Among its cliffs, rocks, and stone outcrops, one can discern silhouettes reminiscent of angels, ancient guardians, or mysterious beings that seem to have stepped out of legend. These formations were not shaped by human hands; their creators are time, wind, rain, and the land itself. The exhibition invites viewers to see familiar landscapes in a new light, capturing natural forms that are striking in their expressive power. Each rock seems imbued with hidden meaning, silently holding the memory of centuries and witnessing the passage of time.

Visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to engage their imagination. Some may see myths and legends in the stone formations, while others may interpret them as symbols of protection or inner strength. In this way, the audience becomes an active participant in the creative experience, adding personal interpretation to what they observe. The exhibition explores one of the remarkable features of human perception: the ability to recognize familiar shapes where none seem to exist. Beyond this psychological phenomenon, the photographs also reflect humanity's enduring desire to find meaning in the natural world, to feel connected to nature, and to sense a presence beyond everyday reality.

Through these stone formations, the exhibition also tells the story of Azerbaijan itself—a land of rich history, ancient traditions, and unique landscapes. Here, nature is not merely a backdrop but a creative force, crafting artworks without brush or chisel. "Stone Guardians of Azerbaijan" is not simply a photographic documentation of landscapes; it is an invitation to discover personal meaning within the natural world.

Aydin Mehdiyev is a Doctor of Technical Sciences, Colonel in the Customs Service, and an acclaimed photographer honored with the title "Titan" by the International Association of Art Photographers (IAAP) in April 2025. He currently serves as a professor in the Department of Mechanics at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.