Azerbaijani Parliament Commission demands CNN provide evidence for claims against country

5 June 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Temporary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats has issued a statement demanding CNN to prove its unfounded claims, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement noted that the commission calls on the CNN transnational media company to clarify the groundlessness of the information provocation against Azerbaijan or present facts to the public to prove its claims made in the article titled "Israel sent troops to Azerbaijan during Iran war as part of secret network across region."

"The Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats states that this information was disseminated with the intent to undermine the peace process in the Middle East, as well as Azerbaijan's national interests and international standing, and constitutes part of a coordinated disinformation campaign.

It must be noted that this is not the first instance of CNN and similar media outlets conducting a targeted information campaign against Azerbaijan on the eve of significant diplomatic and political events, major international gatherings or processes.

Monitoring conducted by the Commission has identified that immediately following the publication of this article, as a result of the so-called "opportunistic amplification" tactic, the anti-Azerbaijan narrative rapidly spread across the majority of prominent media outlets worldwide, as well as social media platforms including X, Threads, Facebook, and Telegram, thereby assuming the character of a full-scale campaign.

The fact that the authors concluded the story by turning to an individual consistently known for anti-Azerbaijan positions and previously active in media projects funded by the Soros Foundation provides reasonable grounds for inferring the origins of this issue.

As our relevant state agencies have repeatedly stated, no foreign military forces (troops) or bases are present in our country, and the use of the territory of Azerbaijan for any hostile activities directed against third states is categorically precluded.

The Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats calls upon CNN to either issue a public clarification acknowledging the groundlessness of this article, or to present verifiable facts substantiating its claims.

Failing to do so, CNN, by disseminating materials of broad international reach based on unverified and anonymous sources, will once again confirm its role as an instrument in information operations, false narratives, and disinformation campaigns, all of which are recognized as key components of hybrid threats," the statement reads.