Japan and US invest in AI for science

5 June 2026 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Japan and the United States have agreed to jointly invest in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) for scientific research, allocating around $1 billion over the next five years for this initiative, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced to journalists by Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Minoru Kihara.

The agreement represents a strategic partnership aimed at integrating Japanese and American AI research programs in the scientific domain. It is designed to strengthen cooperation in advanced technologies and accelerate innovation in multiple fields.

“The partnership includes, in particular, a $1 billion strategic investment plan over five years for large-scale international joint research and development across various areas of advanced science and technology, including artificial intelligence, as well as the strengthening of computing infrastructure,” Kihara said.

He also noted that the initiative will allow the two countries to share and mutually utilize high-performance computing resources for collaborative research projects. According to him, the partnership is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation not only in AI, but also in quantum information science, nuclear fusion, biotechnology, and critical materials.

Experts point out that this move also reflects growing global competition in technological leadership, as countries increasingly view AI and quantum technologies as key drivers of economic power and national security.