Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlights importance of cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan

6 June 2026 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On June 5, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, who is currently visiting the country, AzerNEWS reports.

President Berdimuhamedov conveyed his warm greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and expressed confidence that the ongoing Azerbaijani Culture Days would play an important role in further strengthening cultural ties between the two nations. He also extended his best wishes to the visiting Azerbaijani delegation.

Minister Adil Karimli thanked the Turkmen side for the warm welcome and hospitality, noting that Azerbaijan places great importance on its relations with fraternal Turkmenistan. He used the occasion to pass on President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings and best wishes to the Turkmen head of state and to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty. The minister emphasized that reciprocal cultural days serve as an important platform for deepening bilateral cooperation and strengthening mutual understanding.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the consistent expansion of Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan relations in political, economic, and humanitarian fields. They noted that regular high-level exchanges and mutual visits in recent years have elevated the partnership to a new level, with cultural cooperation identified as a key area of engagement.

President Berdimuhamedov recalled the successful Turkmen Culture Days held in Azerbaijan last October, describing such initiatives as vital for bringing the two peoples closer together and reinforcing traditional bonds of friendship. He noted that, in continuation of this tradition, Azerbaijani Culture Days are currently being held in Ashgabat and Arkadag, featuring a large delegation of Azerbaijani artists and cultural figures.

The president stressed that the shared historical and cultural heritage of the two nations provides a strong foundation for expanding interstate dialogue and reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan.