Iran reportedly planning coordinated strike that could wipe out 32% of global oil supply

21 April 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A report by Tasnim News Agency claims that Iran is considering a coordinated strike targeting critical global energy infrastructure, a scenario that, if realized, could disrupt up to 32% of global oil supply, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, potential targets include the Yanbu pipeline in Saudi Arabia, the Fujairah oil facility in the United Arab Emirates, and a possible full closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by Houthi forces.

These locations are considered vital nodes in the global energy system. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait alone handles roughly 6 million barrels of oil per day, while Fujairah is one of the world’s largest bunkering hubs.

The Yanbu pipeline serves as a major artery connecting Saudi oil fields to the Red Sea, allowing exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the claims remain unverified, and no official confirmation has been issued by Iranian authorities or independent sources.