Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

20 April 2026 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Upali Pannilage, Minister of Rural Development, Social Security & Community Empowerment of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The Ministers highly appreciated the developing relations between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka, noting that cooperation is based on mutual respect and shared values. The officials discussed prospects for expanding bilateral ties across multiple areas of mutual interes

Sri Lankan side has expressed deep appreciation for humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan during recent natural disasters.

Particular focus was placed on strengthening economic ties and increasing trade turnover. The potential of tourism as a driver for broader cooperation was also underlined. Moreover, the scholarship opportunities for the citizens of Sri Lanka was highlighted during the meeting.

The sides stated that the use of the mechanism of Foreign Ministerial consultations as well as coordination of efforts within multilateral platforms would give additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.