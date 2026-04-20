ADA University English Olympiad unites students nationwide to showcase academic skills [PHOTOS]

20 April 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 8th English Olympiad for Academic Purposes has been launched at the initiative of ADA University, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and in partnership with the Baku Education Information Center and Ultra Technologies, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition brings together students from grades VIII–IX across Azerbaijan, aiming to assess their academic English skills based on international standards and encourage further development in this field.

A total of 1,995 students participated in the first stage, reflecting strong nationwide interest. The competition was held across multiple regions, including Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

During the initial round, participants completed 50 written questions assessing grammar and reading skills within 80 minutes. An informational session for parents was also held in Baku, providing insights into educational opportunities at ADA Primary and Secondary School.

Students who achieve high scores in the first stage will advance to the second round, focusing on listening and writing, scheduled to take place at ADA University on April 25. Successful participants will then proceed to the final stage, where they will demonstrate their oral skills.

The winner of the Olympiad will earn the opportunity to participate in the Global Young Leaders program in the United Kingdom, supported by ADA University and the Baku Education Information Center. Second and third place winners will receive HP desktop computers, while the top 300 students will be awarded certificates.