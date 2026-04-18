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White House and Anthropic CEO discuss working together amid rising fear about Mythos model

18 April 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)
White House and Anthropic CEO discuss working together amid rising fear about Mythos model

The Trump administration and Anthropic’s CEO on Friday discussed working together for the first time since a dispute earlier this year between the Pentagon and the AI firm over how that company’s models should be used, AzerNEWS reports, citing Arab News.

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