Ukraine claims $100 million daily losses for Russia after strikes on oil infrastructure

20 April 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine says its continued strikes on Russian oil infrastructure are causing significant financial losses, with estimates reaching around $100 million per day, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, targeted operations against oil logistics routes and facilities have disrupted refining, exports, and petroleum transport inside Russia.

The statement was published on Telegram by the Unmanned Systems Forces, which said: “Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces are continuously targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure, causing significant losses in refining, exports, and logistics of petroleum products.”

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi stated that strikes along the Primorsk–Ust-Luga–Sheskharis–Tuapse route have reduced daily oil shipments by approximately 880,000 barrels, translating into losses of roughly $100 million per day based on Urals crude prices.

The report says the attacks have disrupted oil transshipment at key ports, strained logistics, and forced rerouting of supply flows, placing additional pressure on alternative routes.

Following damage at the Sheskharis terminal near Novorossiysk, Russian forces reportedly redirected flows to Tuapse, which was later targeted. Ukrainian forces said they struck the Tuapse oil refinery on April 16, triggering a large fire that is still being extinguished.

The Ukrainian statement added that operations are being carried out in coordination with the Security Service of Ukraine, Special Operations Forces, and military intelligence units.

“Step by step, the enemy’s oil logistics system is losing its ability to ensure uninterrupted exports. The results are already being felt on the battlefield: fewer resources for the enemy mean greater opportunities for our units,” the statement said.

Earlier reports also confirmed a drone strike-induced fire at an oil terminal in Tuapse in Russia’s Krasnodar region on the night of April 15–16.