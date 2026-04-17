Dozens of seals found dead along Caspian Sea's coast

17 April 2026 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The carcasses of 97 Caspian seals, listed in the Red Book, have been discovered along the shores of the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan’s Tupkaragan district of the Mangystau region, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Fisheries Committee of Kazakhstan under the Ministry of Agriculture, the dead animals were washed ashore as of April 17 due to strong westerly winds.

Experts have collected samples from the carcasses to determine the cause of death. Preliminary assessments by specialists from the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology indicate that the seals likely died more than a month ago, with their remains only recently reaching the coastline.

The Caspian seal is native exclusively to the Caspian Sea and is considered a key bioindicator of the marine ecosystem’s health.

Authorities are continuing investigations to establish the exact reasons behind the incident.