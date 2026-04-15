Israel orders evacuation in southern Lebanon [PHOTO]

15 April 2026 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israeli military issued a warning to Lebanese citizens on Wednesday, urging them to evacuate from parts of southern Lebanon and move north of the Zahrani River, AzerNEWS reports.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that "Hezbollah's terrorist activities are forcing the Israel Defense Forces to act against it forcefully in that area" and that the IDF has no intention of harming civilians.

However, he added that Lebanese residents staying south of the Zahrani will put their lives in danger as airstrikes are already ongoing.

He also warned against approaching "Hezbollah elements, their facilities, or their combat vehicles." The IDF recently alleged that Hezbollah uses ambulances for military purposes.