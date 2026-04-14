Hezbollah-linked media report killing of Armenian commander in Israeli strike [VIDEO]
Media outlets affiliated with Hezbollah have reported that an Armenian-origin commander, Manuel Babikian, also known as “Mano the Armenian”, was killed in a strike attributed to Israel, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the reports, Babikian was considered part of the first generation of militants within the group and played a role in developing its military infrastructure.
He was said to have commanded the sixth operational sector in Bourj Hammoud, an area near Beirut.
Sources indicated that initial plans were to bury him in the group’s pantheon in Dahiya, a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut. However, the plan was later changed, and preparations are reportedly underway to transport his body to Armenia.
There has been no immediate official confirmation from Israeli authorities regarding the reported strike.
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